Breaking! Ochanja Market On Fire Again

Terrible inferno has again befell Ochanja market in Anambra State, following an tragic crash of a tanker laden with petrol at Asaba Park.

The fire outbreak which is currently wrecking havoc at the market has thrown the traders and customers into a kerfuffle, as everybody is seen running helter skelter, with the aim of saving few more things.

Report reaching us live from the scene is that the fire which started from Upper Iweka down to Amobi Market has swiftly melted down to Ogbo Akwukwo.

As at the time of filing this report, it is gathered that no fire service officer has been seen anywhere around the scene of the fire incident.

More details shortly....