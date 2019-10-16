Smuggled Smoked Fish From Niger Republic Intercepted And Destroyed By Troops

Gallant Troops of 159 Battalion Geidam, Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday 4 October 2019, intercepted contraband smoked fish at Bukarti in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The illegal fish smugglers brought the contraband item from Diffa in Niger Republic enroute Hadeja in Jigawa State. The smoked fish were neatly concealed in bags of corn shaft loaded in nine (9) vehicles.

Conducting the burning / destruction exercise of the smuggled smoked fish and nine (9) vehicles, at 233 Battalion Barracks Damaturu, the Commander, Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, assured smugglers of all contraband items across the Theatre of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, especially in Sector 2 Area of Responsibility of prompt arrest and destruction of all contraband items.

Brigadier General Ali, also reiterated that the criminal Boko Haram Terrorists were also involved in the sales of smoked fish to finance their criminal activities. Hence the need to put a stop to the illegal trans border business, in other to further strangulate the criminals.

The exercise was attended by the Commander 27 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General OO Oluyede and other very senior officers.