Defence Envoys Laud Gov Emmanuel On Industrialization, Security

The Director of Foreign Liaison at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Abuja, Brigadier General Emmanuel A.P. Undiandeye has posited that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration has placed Akwa Ibom in the vanguard of industrialization, peace and development in Nigeria.

Brigadier General Undiandeye spoke when he led a team of 22 foreign defence attachés and staff members of the Defence Intelligence Agency on a courtesy call on the Governor at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo.

While conveying the good wishes of the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshall Musa Usman, he said that the DIA singled out Akwa Ibom out the entire 36 states and Abuja, for its cultural study tour, explaining further that “I want to say that we are also here following the wonderful success stories that are emanating from your state; all those stories informed the choice of Akwa Ibom State out of the 36 states and the FCT.”

“(With) the warmth of your people and the joy that they have exhibited among each other; it is no wonder Your Excellency that your state is leading the charge in the developmental efforts and industrialization that is ongoing.”

“You are working and leading a team that believes in your mission and your people and traditional institutions are in love with you for the achievements of your government and we cannot but wish you outstanding success that is already being displayed.”

Lauding the ‘Dakkada’ re-orientation ideals of the Governor, he said, “on arrival here, we have been treated to various ways and displays and things that rank you all through, first is the ’I can do spirit, second, is the changing DNA that is being ingrained in the winning formula of Akwa Ibom State.”

Responding, Governor Udom Emmanuel who commended the DIA for the belief in Akwa Ibom, spoke of the numerous economic opportunities in the state, calling on investors to take advantage of the limitless opportunities to invest in the state.

Governor Emmanuel spoke of his administration's efforts in consolidating on the three gateways of development which he identified as aviation, road infrastructure and marine transportation, announcing that his safe city system is geared towards checkmating criminality to make the state a safe haven for investors.

The governor decried the spate of security challenges prevalent in the global space and emphasized the need for collaboration among countries in the world to stem the tide of terrorism .

“We believe defence, security is number one, once we get the nation secured we get to fight other vices that might actually derail what we do as a country.

"These days, people talk about cyber terrorism, fake news, rogue organizations, terrorists network and others that have occupied the global space. I just want to believe if all nations collaborate we can actually fight it to a minimal level", he stated.

"We try to build a network where all the gateways that can ease doing business here can actually be attractive to our foreign partners.

"I also want to say that a whole lot of systems and technologies that are needed for effective security monitoring have been installed.

“In this country today we are just one state in the process of implementing a safe city system that will actually enable proper monitoring, effective control of criminal activities", Emmanuel assured.

The defence attachés from countries including Denmark, Uganda , Japan, Germany, Russia, Ukraine , France , South Sudan, Turkey, Ghana, Cameroun, Netherland among other countries.

The Governor was joined in the courtesy visit by the Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo , Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Aniekan Bassey, Leader of the House of Assembly, Sir Udo K. Akpan, members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments.