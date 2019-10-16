25 Schools Qualify For Zenith Bank Delta Principals' Cup Zonal Stage

Twenty-five schools from the 25 local government areas of Delta state have qualified for the zonal stage of the Zenith Bank Delta Principals' Cup Football Competition that would take place on Wednesday and Friday this week in eight different centres across the state.

At Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Issele Uku, Okpanam High School, Okpanam, Oshimili North will lock horns with Mixed Secondary School, Abavo, Ika South, by 2: 00pm, while the winner of the encounter would tackle Comprehensive Secondary School, Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha South, on Friday by 2:00pm.

Azagba Mixed Secondary School, Issele Azagba, Aniocha North, and Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, Oshimili South, will do battle at Adaigbo Secondary School, Ogwashi Uku, by 2pm. The winner will play against Efeizomor Secondary School, Boji Boji Owa, Ika North East, on Friday by 2pm.

At Ughelli Township Stadium, Ughelli, Okoloba Secondary School, Okoloba, Bomadi Local Government, and Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale, Ndokwa West, would trade tackles by 11: 00am, while Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro, Isoko North, would do same by 2: 00pm with the school representing Patani Local Government while on Friday, the winners of the two encounters would clash by 2: 00pm to determine the champion of the zone.

Hussey College, Warri, would host the match between Ogulagha Secondary School, Ogulagha, Burutu Local Government, and Orerokpe Secondary School, Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government, by 2:00pm, while the winner will face the school from Ughelli South on Friday by 2:00pm.

Urhobo College is the venue for schools from Warri South West, Ethiope West and Sapele Local Government Areas, Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale, would host schools from Isoko South, Ukwuani, and Ethiope East, Irri Grammar School, Irri, would be venue for schools from Ndokwa East, Ughelli North and Udu Local Government Areas. Schools from Uvwie, Warri South and Warri North will take their turns at Obule Integrated Schools, Sapele.

The competition is being organized by the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.