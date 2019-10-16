Delta Government Sacks Medical Director

Delta state government has sacked the Zonal Medical Director, Dr. Philemon Okolie, who was in charge of the Central hospital, Agbor, Ika south local government area of the state.

His sack followed incessant complaints of poor service delivery at the Central hospital to Deltans.

Arising from a crucial meeting in Asaba, with the 11 Zonal Medical Directors in the State, the Commissioner for health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, warned that gone are the days where government officials do whatever they like, stating that any hospital head who failed to perform would be shown the way out.

He condemned the situation where patients were made to pay for services which they ought not to pay for, saying they have been subsidized by government.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa promised Deltans affordable and accessible medical care which according to him, was already implementing with the contributory healthcare scheme, face-lifting of primary healthcare centers and secondary health facilities and the provision of medical equipment among others to make health care available for Deltans.

Dr Ononye called on the zonal medical directors to run their hospitals efficiently and effectively by plough back their internally generated revenue to address gaps

On the issue of manpower shortage which he said cuts across the zones, he said that government was aware of the challenge and would do something to address it, adding that they should be patient with government for now.

He advise the zonal directors to work together by sharing ideas and experiences on how to improve services in the various hospitals, adding that no one man knows it all.

A new head, Dr. Roy Maduka, has been appointed.