Man defiles his 12-year-old daughter

A 30-year-old man, Solomon Ogundetu has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for defiling his 12yr old daughter.

The arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Alhaji Obamuyiwa Semiu who reported at Imeko Divisional headquarters that the victim, a primary school pupil confided in one of her teachers that her father has been having sex with her since last year and threatened to kill her if she tells anyone.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that when the little girl could no longer bear it, she informed her teacher who in-turn informed the Alhaji.

The PPRO said "Upon the report, the DPO Imeko Division CSP Monday Unuigbe, detailed his detectives to the suspect’s house where he was promptly arrested."

"On interrogation, the suspect who is a driver confessed to the commission of the crime.

"Investigation revealed that he has separated from the mother of the girl for years now and the girl is the only product of the union.

"The victim has been taken to general hospital for medical care and report", Oyeyemi said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.