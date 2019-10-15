Uncommon Success (Book Review)

Uncommon Success! God has destined you to be successful. It is your right. It is your nature. It is right there in your DNA. You have no excuse to be a failure. All you’ll ever need to make it in this life are already implanted in you and are also embedded in the word of God. True. This book will open your eyes to this eternal truth. You cannot go through it and remain the same. You will find here topics like: You Can Succeed, Things Are Not Well? O’ LORD, God of Heaven, He Keeps His Covenants, Listen to my Prayer, Grant me Success and Favour, Vision-Plan-Work, Timing, Overcoming Obstacles, It is done! You will discover the secrets of the wealthiest man ever-lived, the strongest man and the most powerful king. And also prayers that will automatically put you on the success track. God did not design you to fail. He made you in His own image and likeness. That simply means that if He is a success, then we must also be. You were born and saved to succeed!

This 190-pages wonderful book written by Gabriel Agbo, the same author of the very power books – Power of Midnight Prayer and Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom is also on audiobooks and can be found on amazon, Apple and other platforms. It is in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Swedish, Hungarian, etc.