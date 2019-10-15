Adopt, Implement WHO Recommendation On Health Promotion, Interventions, Health Group Urges Government

The Medical Women's Association of Nigeria (MWAN), has called on the three tiers of government to adopt and implement the World Health Organization (WHO), 2015, recommendation on health promotion interventions for maternal and newborn health.

The recommendation advocated among others for male friendly health systems; but access to quality care for women and newborns must not be contingent on men's attendance or involvement.

Addressing newsmen Monday, on the outcome of 21st Biennial Conference and General Assembly of MWAN issued through a communique, the National President, Dr. Minnie Oseji, said both the federal, state and local governments should expand immunization service beyond infancy.

She stressed that all women of child bearing age irrespective of pregnancy status should be immunized against tetanus.

"MWAN calls on the federal, state and local governments to domesticate the laws against harmful widowhood practices in addition to strengthening implementation of these laws nationwide.

"MWAN would partner with relevant agencies and groups to provide support to widows on the receiving end of such harmful practices", directing each MWAN state to carry out activities for widows in their respective states by the end of the year 2019.

According to her, the Medical Women's Association of Nigeria would increase awareness of the importance of carrying out clinical trials, recruit and train personnel in all field of medicine, in partnership with other organizations and professional associations.

The communique condemn in it's entirety all acts of violence against women and called for aggressive public enlightenment and enforcement of laws regarding intimate partner violence.

"MWAN will partner with the judiciary to strengthen the family courts in a bid to reduce intimate partner violence", advocating for crowd funding as an innovative and sustainable method of pooling funds for research and health projects, pointing out that it would go a long way in improving care and treatment for cancer.

"MWAN advocates that screening for cancer should not be opportunistic but mandatory and health system deterrents to uptake of HPV and cervical cancer screening should be eliminated.

"Health personnel should be trained and cancer screening centres should be equipped and made accessible and affordable to women who need the service.

"Vaccination against HPV should be incorporated in the national programme of immunization schedule", adding that universal rather than risk-based screening for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) to reduce the morbidity and mortality from GDM.

MWAN commended stakeholders who made the event worthwhile.