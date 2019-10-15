Presidency Frowns At Fatima Daura over leaked Aisha Buhari’s video

A Presidency source on Monday faulted the recent release of a video by Mamman Daura’s daughter, Fatima.

The video, released in the wake of the rumour claiming President Muhammadu Buhari was going to take a second wife last Friday, had shown part of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s body while shouting on the need for the Dauras to leave an accommodation in the Villa.

A source, who does not want her name in prints, said that the video was shot over a year ago when the President’s son, Yusuf, had power bike accident in Abuja.

According to her, the accommodation was needed for the then recuperating Yusuf.

The order for the Dauras to vacate the Villa accommodation, she said, was approved by the President

She said: “By now the airwaves are awash with Fatima Mamman Daura’s daughter consenting to the fact that she indeed shot and leaked the now infamous video clip which showed the wife of the President in a very angry mood.

“The incident happened over a year ago when the wife of the President on the instructions of the President asked the Dauras to vacate their living quarters inside the villa for a sick Yussuf Buhari, who was recuperating after an accident.

“For this reason, the quarters were needed and the Dauras were asked to move to another part of the Villa. Long before the accident, Yusuf’s mother had requested in writing for the Dauras to vacate the place because the building is officially designated for the biological children of any serving President.

“The IG of police, DG DSS, NSA and the Vice President who was the acting President, were all notified of this request. Despite this, the Dauras deliberately refused to comply with the instructions of the security agencies. Mamman Dauras daughter Fatima did not say this in her interview

“What really was the intent for the video being released now if not for mischief Fatima didn’t showcase her part in the drama where the door was locked against the first lady to deny her access to some areas of the villa, neither did she acknowledge the abuse she first vented before the First Lady reacted under the instruction of DG Lawal Daura, who was brought into government by Mamman Daura,” she stated