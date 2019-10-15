Niger Delta Group Urges Support For President Buhari

A political pressure group, Niger Delta Forum for Buhari has called on Nigerians to support the administration of Muhammadu Buhari to develope the nation ..

National Coordinator of the group, Godgift Ogba made the yesterday while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt .

Ogba noted that the hardship and underdevelopment facing the nation today is caused by past administration and appealed to Nigerians to not only exercise patience but cooperate with the present government to address the problems inherited from past failed administrations..

According to him, the present government has laid strong foundations that would extricate the nation form the shackles of underdevelopment.

" The Buhari government has taken time to lay strong foundation and this will manifest soon.

" People may view the government in so many ways but with time, the nation will emerge stronger. Don't be beclouded by sentiments of any form . The steps taken particularly during his first term would yield the needed result ", he said.

He commended the President for appointing persons of strong character from the South South as Ministers.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the appointees to Make remarkable input in the administration.

He also congratulated the appointed ministers from the South South geopolitical zone and advised them to put in their best for the success of APC-led Federal Government .

" It is a thing of joy that Mr President in his wisdom chose you as his cabinet members. I urge you to work hard in the good interest of the nation ".