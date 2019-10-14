Arik Air resumes flights to Owerri

Arik Air says it will resume flight services to the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, from October 21.

The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, on Monday in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said the airline suspended flights to Owerri early in 2019 due to operational exigencies, adding that since then passengers had been yearning for a return of the carrier.

He said re-launch of flights to Owerri was coming on the heels of resumption of services to Warri by the airline on September 6.

“We made a promise to our esteemed customers that we will be returning to the routes that were suspended earlier in the year and our resumption of flights to Warri and now Owerri are a promise kept.

“In the coming weeks, the airline will be returning to more previously suspended destinations as well as opening more routes to cope with passengers’ demands,’’ Ilegbodu added.