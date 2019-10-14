Igbo Leaders To Meet With Mr President On The Welfare Of Ndi-Igbo

South East Governors Forum under the Chairmanship of Engr. (Dr.) David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE including the Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo President, Dr. Nnaya Nwodo, Sen. Victor Umeh, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe and other leaders of Igbo extraction met today on the welfare of Ndi-Igbo.

Speaking after the meeting that lasted for about 4 hours, the Chairman of the Governors forum, Engr. David Nweze Umahi said that they have resolved to meet with President Muhammahu Buhari on the welfare of Ndi-Igbo while noting that the full details will be made available after their meeting with the President on Thursday.

Francis Nwaze

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

14th October, 2019