On The Spot Assessment Of Aba Mayhem Of Friday, September 27, 2019 At Umuosi, Degema And Anaba Street Off Ibere Street Ngwa Road Aba, Abia State.

A team of Civil Military Relations Platform members led by the Abia State Coordinator comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor undertook a cursory assessment tour of the areas affected by the incident which took place on Friday 27 September 2019 involving Residents of umuosi,Degema and Anaba street off ibere Street Ngwa Road. Aba. Abia State and policemen from Ndi egoro police station in Aba.

This move was necessitated by a resolution at the group meeting to visit the scene of the incident and interview victims of this attack. Those interviewed claimed that the attackers/perpetrators were men of the Nigerian Police and the pictorial evidence of the affected buildings shown below was indeed very devastating. In the course of the assessment, several respondents were interviewed, namely the women, men, association heads and landlords all resident in the area and were equally affected.

A total of 14 men and women were interviewed which include: landlords, tenants, neighbourhood associations executives, the youths and a clergy. Each of these individuals expressed strongly their disappointment over the attack and government should do the needful by ensuring the perpetrators of this act are made to face the full weight of the law. In the final analysis, 9 buildings were touched badly and properties worth several millions of naira was lost resulting from the attack. Two lives was lost.

A police officer and the Driver of the police Officer As at the time of the visit, the area was still deserted due to constant police arrest and harassment on the residents. Full details of this report will be submitted to the panel set up by Abia State government for this purpose and other relevant institutions.

Signed

Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor

For Civil military Relation platform

Abia State.