American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) Extends Warm Thanks to All Who Helped Make the Forum on Human Trafficking A Great Success:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends warm thanks to all who contributed to the success of the 3rd annual AHRC Reception & Forum on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Dearborn. Michigan.

This year's topic was Human Trafficking as a rapidly growing challenge in America and across the World. Close to 400 guests from across the tri-county area and across the State of Michigan represented civic, religious, law enforcement agencies (local, state and Federal)- including the US District Court of Eastern Michigan, the US Attorney Office of the Eastern Michigan District, judges, the Ontario Police Provision (OPP-Canada) and community leaders.

Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President; and Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director, delivered the welcoming remarks expressing AHRC's commitment to human rights and appreciation to all who support human rights and AHRC's efforts to defend human rights and create a culture of awareness and respect of human rights. Wayne State University gifted student, Bachar Sbeiti- Kachkouche of the AHRC Youth, highlighted the chilling impact and effects of human trafficking in America.

The Honorable Judge Denise Langford Morris of the Oakland County Circuit Court served as the Mistress of Ceremony. The program included several presentations from several law enforcement agencies and community leaders. The program included, Assistant US Attorney, April Nicole Russo; Project Safe Childhood and Human Trafficking Coordinator of the Eastern District of Michigan; Ms. Valentina Seeley, Community Relations officer of ICE- Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) Detroit and Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of Life for Relief and Development and Sergeant Amber Roberson, Officer in Charge of Vice Enforcement of Detroit Police Department.

Ms Kelley, whose personal story was inspiring and enlightening, was presented with several proclamations and certificates by State Representative Isaac Robinson, Mr. Naveed Ashraf, US. Senator Gary Peters, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, and State Rep. Karen Whittset. State Representative Abdullah Hammoud presented a certificate on behalf of the State House and the State of Michigan Governor. Mayor J. O'Reilly presented Ms Kelley with a proclamation and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell entered a recognition in the Congressional Record.

AHRC expresses its heartfelt appreciation to the keynote speaker, the presenters, the sponsors, the volunteers and attendees. Special thanks and appreciation goes to Life for Relief and Development and its CEO Dr. Hany Sakr for being the Signature Sponsor of this great event and much needed dialogue.

"We are truly humbled by the support that has made our Third Reception and Forum a resounding success," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "So many individuals have helped in many ways, big and small," added Hamad. "We promise our supporters and sponsors to continue to tirelessly work to advance the mission of AHRC," concluded Hamad.