EFCC Arrests 94 Suspected Cyber Fraudsters (Yahoo boys) In A Party

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, have raided a nightclub in Osogbo, the Osun State capital and arrested cyber fraudsters numbering 94.

The anti-graft agency in a statement signed by its spokesperson, said the nightclub popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’ is notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

Uwujaren in the statement added that the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of the Osun State capital.

“The raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

“The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13 during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

“A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence,” he explained.

The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and those indicted would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.