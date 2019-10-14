Bayelsa November Election: Gov. Dickson’s Political Appointees Deserting Him

Some special appointees of Governor Seriake Dickson-led Bayelsa State Government, have resigned their jobs ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The Director, Ethics and Compliance, Due Process Bureau, Benjamin Ogbara and Dickson’s Special Adviser on Culture, Chief Natus Zebakame tendered their resignation letters.

Also in the list are Special Adviser on Agriculture, Godspower Ake; serving Commissioner 1 in the Bayelsa State Local Government Service Commission, Berry Negerese; the Special Assistant on Student Affairs, Iniruo Ipogi and Special Adviser on ICT Development, Clever Ebede among others.

Zebakame in his letter thanked the governor for giving him the privilege to serve the government and the people of the state.

He said: “This is, therefore, a formal notification to the government and the people of Bayelsa State as the decision to resign my appointment is entirely personal.”

On his part, Ogbara said he took the decision to resign to enable him go back to his private legal practice.

He also thanked the governor, who found him worthy of the appointment and expressed his best wishes to the people of the state.