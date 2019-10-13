Group Commends President Buhari For The Appointment Of Mr Bernard Okumagb And Prophet Jones Erhue

A political pressure group, the Niger Delta Forum For Buhari, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Mr Bernard Okumagba and Prophet Jones Erhue as Managing Director and Commissioner in the newly constituted Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

National Coordinator of the group, Godgift Ogba who organised a media briefing Friday in Port Harcourt described the appointments as meritorious.

Ogba said: " We felicitate with the two appointees . They showed loyalty to the party and passion for the development of the state.

" We also commend Mr President for the appointments ".

He expressed confidence in the ability of the duo to deliver and reposition the commission.

The National Coordinator called on President Buhari to take urgent steps towards reviving the party in the region.

He particularly urged Buhari to lead the party in the Governorship Campaign in Bayelsa , stressing that the party has no option than to win the forthcoming election in Bayelsa.