S.o.s To Governor Akeredolu On Rufus Giwa Poly, Staff School Privatization, Staff And Students

Parents, Guardians, Teachers, Community members etc. are on tense expectancy of Governor Akeredolu's assistance to avoid the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Staff School's students and teachers going to the streets as urchins and their teachers going hats in hand.

It would be recalled that the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Staff School which comprises of Secondary and Primary Schools was closed down for privatization without any prior arrangement for the students and teachers consequently leaving them in limbo. Where do you want the students to go? Any previous arrangements for these students? where are the students now? where are the teachers?

"The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnic, (SSANIP), Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo RUGIPO chapter, has expressed displeasure over the mass disengagement of all the 59 workers at the Polytechnic’s Staff primary and secondary Schools".

"It should be noted however, that Staff Schools are integral section of the Polytechnic, the staff there are employees of the Polytechnic since its creation in 1992"

Are the PTA or parents of these students going to sue for disrupting their children's lives/education?. The parents of these children may be poor to sue but as parents lets put ourselves in these parents' shoes. Are these teachers going back to the labour market to seek for employment after many years of active service? Are these students and teachers being turned to beggars?

ON RUFUS GIWA POLYTECHNIC CRISIS

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, RUGIPO chapter, Comrade Oluwadare Ijawoye and his Secretary, Comrade Ade Arikawe be reinstated. Carry out thorough investigation on all allegations to avoid rancor and to also avoid future re-occurrence of any misgivings. Rufus Giwa Polytechnic is the only notable Institution in Owo and must be jealously protected. Let us use this trying period as energy and passion to move the Institution forward, propel the school positively and illuminate the institution by creating a better future for the school.

Let us stop tearing ourselves into pieces because of self-aggrandizement and selfish reasons. "People of opposing views often march under the same banner".

"Whatever you do, you need courage. Whatever course you decide upon, there is always someone to tell you that you are wrong. There are always difficulties arising that tempt you to believe your critics are right. To map out a ourse of action and follow it to an end requires some of the same courage that a soldier needs" - Ralph Waldo Emerson.

We are all here to serve humanity

It sounds odd and incredible if The Institution is owing workers active and retired their salaries, retirement benefits etc and the Institution went ahead to purchase 4 vehicles worth =N=68m while workers are suffering! "We are called upon not to be successful, but to be faithful" - Mother Teresa.

According to the saying; "If you are a Director, please direct well. If you are Governor, govern well. If you are a Chairman, Chair well and if you are a Supervisor, supervise well. Over to you our Governor; Arakunrin Akeredolu aka AKETI!

The world and positions are perpetual succession.