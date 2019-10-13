First Lady Aisha Buhari Explains Her UK Trip. Says "Fake News" Dangerous. (Photos)

First Lady Aisha Buhari on Sunday cautioned Nigerians on the dangers of spreading fake news, saying it can lead to ‘something else’ in the country.

She called for urgent action against fake news peddlers.

”Fake news will lead this country to something else if actions are not taken with immediate effect,’’ she said.

Aisha gave the warning while fielding questions from journalists after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of Sunday.

Aisha said fake news does no good to anyone and urged relevant stakeholders to make efforts to stem it. ”The genesis of this fake news started when my husband fell sick and perpetrators of this act were showing fake Ambulance, Hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband is dead.

”That time, I received so many calls from other first ladies and Presidents of other countries to confirm; so I called the attention of NCC, NBC and the National Orientation Agency.

She expressed gratitude to God for her safe return from United Kingdom , where she said she went on a medical leave, on the advice of her doctor.

”It has been a tradition for us. For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holiday, we used to spend holiday with them.

”I never abandoned my children and last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth.

”So, the same this year’s holiday in U.K, I fell sick; so, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

”From the U.K, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities.’’

She expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving some Special Assistants to her office to assist her to achieve the mission of improving the lives and wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

Aisha was received at the Airport by the wife of Kogi State Governor, Rashida Bello, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Administration), Dr Hajo Sani and wife of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Mrs Mairo Al-Makura, among others.