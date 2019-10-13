Nigeria Broadcast Code Due For An Upgrade! Ditto The Nbc!

Poor diction...

Abysmal voice modulation...

Unbelievable incoherence...

Absolute lack of comportment and reserve...

Wooly content...

Unwholesome rivalry and petulance between and among, co-presenters...

Exasperatingly rude and uncouth demeanour...

Particularly rife on radio, television and the internet...

Now, let's see:

Right from elementary English, I knew the following rules of syntax...except someone had taken liberties to change them...

It's high time we did...

It's about time you took...

It's time I defined...

Someone has...(not have...)

No one does...

Anyone takes... (not take...)

Somebody has his/her... (not their...)

Nobody makes his/her... (not their...)

Anybody raises his/ her... (not their...)

Then you hear some voices on radio and assume they belong to guests only to realize they actually are those of presenters then, wonder how they got there.

You make to recover from the shock only to hear co-working presenters go at one another in an undisguised and petulant show of rivalry in which seniors and juniors simply cut one another off mid-sentence!

Let's say my cup simply runneth over recently when listening on Nigerian Info 99.3 FM as some sports presenters visited a phone-in listener with the most conceited, the most irresponsible, the most inconsiderate, the most thoughtless, the most intolerant rebuff I ever saw in my life:

The listener had in the most subdued manner requested the presenters to accord some consideration and radio time to Nigerian football. And this goes without saying...as our journals devote so much time to foreign football while somehow expecting starling results from our athletes. But to my utter amazement, one presenter called this "bladerdash" while another crudely stated that he had "no apologies"... And a third said listeners "don't have to like his program or his views". The way the quartet went on, you would think they were on some drugs!

While squeaky voices and rabbling and babbling mouths may be excused on altars of odious desperation to save on cost, presenter rudeness cannot!

And Nigerian Broadcast Commission may not tie itself down to only political misdeeds of stations and their journalists...

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical doctor and public affairs analyst.