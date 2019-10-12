DELTA 2023: Your Agitation Is Diversionary, Unnecessary, Delta PDP Chieftain Tell Politicians, Ethnic Groups

As mosquito campaigns and secret consultations take the centre stage ahead of 2023 governorship race in Delta state, a bigwig in the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has described the move as diversionary, unnecessary and divisive to the sitting governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the generality of Deltans.

Chief Onuesoke, who could not keep his cool termed the agitation as too early as the governor was barely sworn-in five months ago.

"It is unfortunate that personal ambition of individuals or ethnic sentiment is overriding the state's interests. It is not only too early for them to start campaigning just five month after swearing new government in the state, but a big insult on the people of the state who might feel that all the politicians are interested in, is how to grab power,” Onuesoke, regretted.

Onuesoke advised that it is pertinent that the hierarchy of the different political parties in the state take urgent steps to address the commencement of discourse on 2023 governorship.

“I therefore appeal to the general public and the prospective aspirants to please allow the state to run smoothly without any distraction. While it is very permissible to have aspirations of any magnitude, time is a key determinant of the appropriateness or otherwise of such ambition,” he advised.

Onuesoke who spoke under the background of some intending governorship aspirants who are already making consultations and ethnic groups agitating for their turn to govern the state advised them to suspend their actions, adding that beside the agitations coming too early, it is a distraction to the governor delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The PDP Chieftain who made the comment in a dinner organized for oil community leaders by the Onuesoke Foundation in Warri, on Saturday said it is disheartening for politicians to start agitating for who govern the state in 2023 instead of discussing issues on how Okowa could improve on his excellent record of creating more employment, establishing industries, enhancing security and building good roads for the socio-economical well being of the people of the state.

“I want to state here without fear or favour that having been sworn in for second term as Governor of Delta state by May, 2019, the major focus of all and sundry is to see how to encourage the governor to focus on enhancing his excellent record of good governance and not to distract his attention with issues of 2023 elections.

It would be recalled that a former governor of the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, from Delta Central had pronounced that the Urhobos would produce the next governor of the state at the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent.

While the Ijaws of Delta South through the president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), worldwide, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., among other Ijaw prominent son have insisted that it's their turn to produce the next governor come 2023.