Osun: 34-year-old man arraigned in Court for stealing

A 34-year-old man, Adeniji Segun has been arraigned by the police before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State, for stealing gas.

The prosecutor, Olayiwola Razaq told the court that the accused stole an empty gas cylinder and a cylinder filled with gas in Osogbo.

The prosecutor said items stolen by accused worth N277,000 and that he forged the signature of one Akinpelu Adewale and issued an invoice for the items he stole and sold.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against him by the police.

The Magistrate, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara granted him bail with N1 million and adjourned the case to 27th of November.