Drama As First Lady, Aisha Buhari Makes Unannounced Return. She Is Locked Out Of The Other Room (Video)

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari made an unannounced return to Nigeria in the early hours of Friday, October 10, 2019 only to find her quarters locked up. Her return comes amidst rumours that her husband, President Buhari is marrying a second wife today.

In a video, shared on youtube by GustotvAfrica Friday, the first lady is protesting being locked out of her personal quarters at the Presidential Villa.

“What did I do to you people,” Mrs. Buhari, whose face is not shown, is heard saying in the video

“Nobody told us you are coming back Gogo,” a lady tries to appease Mrs. Buhari. “Nobody told us you are coming back.”

Gogo is the first lady’s term of endearment used by her staff and close friends.

She continues to ask questions. “Is that why they should lock my room?

“Tell me this is the Villa, we have over 200 soldiers guarding us, 200 policemen guarding us, why do they have to lock this door?”

“What for? What for? Enough is enough! Enough is enough!”

“Tell me when you are ready to leave this place,” she said as the video ends.