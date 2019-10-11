Professor Nwankpa Spends N87.480 Million ($243k) Research Grant On Strip Clubs, Cheerleaders, etc

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, a professor of Nigerian origin, has reportedly spent $242,390 research funds in strip clubs and iTunes purchases.

The professor was also said to have paid for goods and services offered by Cheerleaders, Club Risque, and Tacony Club.

According to a statement released by the eastern district of Pennsylvania attorney’s office, Nwankpa repaid $53,328 and resigned in place of termination after he was discovered.

Nwankpa, who was head of the electrical and computer engineering department at Drexel University, made the purchases between 2007 and 2017.

William M. McSwain, a US attorney, announced that the university has agreed to pay the United States $189,062 to resolve potential liability under the False Claims act.

“This is an example of flagrant and audacious fraud and a shameful misuse of public funds,” McSwain said.

“The agencies providing these grant funds expect them to be used towards advancements in energy and naval technology for public benefit, not for personal entertainment.

“We appreciate Drexel’s self-disclosure and cooperation in this matter. At the same time, we are disappointed that Dr Nwankpa’s conduct went unnoticed for so long, but Drexel’s strengthening of its charge approval process is certainly a step in the right direction.”