Troops Obliterate Boko Haram Criminals Capture Arms Ammunition And Equipment

Troops of 242 Battalion in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Chadian Defence Forces (CDF) yeterday 10 October 2019 encountered a Boko Haram criminals’ ambush at Jigalta Village ahead of Marari, 27 Kilometers from Monguno in Borno State while on a joint clearance operation. The criminals laid an ambush with 5 Gun trucks and unconfirmed number of insurgents.

However, the gallant troops responsively countered the ambush and decimated the uncoordinated criminals. Resultantly, 15 of the Boko Haram criminals were neutralized while few of them escaped with severe gun shot wounds. In addition, 2 Boko Haram Gun Trucks were destroyed while another 2 were captured. Also, 4 Dutshka Anti-Aircraft Guns, 9 AK 47 Rifles and a sizeable catche of ammunition were captured by the gallant troops. Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the cross fire that ensued while a Chadian soldier was also wounded in action. The Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE/MNJTF, Major General Abdulmalik Biu in company of the Commander Sector 2 MNJTF (CDF), Colonel Bokhit Ali, Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Artillery Brigade Brigadier General Jamiu Jimoh and Commander 3 Military Intelligence Brigade Colonel Abubakar Mohammed visited the jubilant troops at the location of the encounter. Major General Abdulmalik Biu commended the efforts of the troops and conveyed the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai’s appreciation and commendation as well as the Force Commander MNJTF Major General Chikezie Ude’s words of encouragement to the troops. Additionally, the Commander Sector 2 MNJTF (CDF) Colonel Bokhit Ali expressed his satisfaction with the collaborative effort and renewed his commitment to fighting the menace of the ISWAP/Boko Haram criminals' insurgency together.

Signed:

Colonel AMINU ILIYASU*

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator

11 October 2019