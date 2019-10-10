Kidnapping: imo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona Blows Hot, Says Criminals Must Face The Law

…as Imo Police Parade 4 Kidnap Suspects, Rescue Victims

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona says those involved in criminal activities in the state must be made to face the law, even as he reiterated his call for youth of the state to shun every form of criminality.

The Deputy Governor gave the warning, Thursday evening, at the Imo State Police Headquarters during a parade of four suspected kidnappers by the State Police command.

He poured encomiums on the leadership of the Police command in the state, describing the Police structure as reinvigorated and combat-ready.

“Let me, on behalf of the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha appreciate our amiable Commissioner f Police, Rabiu Ladodo for his efforts, courage and determination to rid Imo State of criminals. You will recall that on the 1stof October, 2019, His Excellency had an interactive session with heads of security agencies in the state, where the Commissioner of Police made a commitment that we shall see a new and reinvigorated Police in Imo State. He has now reorganized the Police Command, bringing CSP Linus Nwaiwu, a gallant Officer as new head of anti-kidnapping.”

“It is very unfortunate that young people will derive pleasure in causing harm and misery to families. This is unacceptable. We shall continue to support the Police and other security agencies in the state to ensure that Imo is crime-free. We call on Imo people to shun crime. No doubt, the culprits will face the law. I shall brief His Excellency, the Governor, accordingly.”

Earlier in his speech, Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo reiterated the determination of the Police in the state under his watch to rid the state of criminal elements, even as he called on citizens to continue to support security agencies to do their job.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the suspects, the new Commander, Anti-kidnapping CSP Linus Nwaiwu says:

“This is my 5thday in office as OC anti-kidnapping. Two days ago, we rescued one Solomon Nwagwu in Orji, Owerri and one Izuchukwu, the kidnap kingpin arrested. This morning, based on intelligence from our technical partners, George, also known as Bush, the most notorious kidnap kingpin in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru axis of Imo State was arrested. He has masterminded so many kidnap operations. As soon as he was arrested, he knew that it was up and cooperated with us and took us to their camp, where we arrested his gang members, after intense exchange of gunfire. You can see the kidnap victim, blindfolded and chained. They have the key to the padlock, with which they chained him.”

“Almost all the people involved in this wicked act of criminality are now known and with the support of the Commissioner of Police in the state, I assure you that the war has just begun.”