Delta Goverment, World Bank Establishes N35 Million Vegetable Farm

The Delta state government in collaboration with the World Bank, bhas set up a N35 million cluster of 10 Green Houses for vegetable farming project at Ukala Okpuna, Oshimili north local government area of the state.

The farm project is to be sponsored by World Bank in agreement with the state government.The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr, Julius Egbedi, who unveiled the project Thursday said it was a subproject of the State for Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) and Fadama lll in Ukala Fadama Community Association (FCA), World Bank counterpart sponsored project.Egbedi said "The project which is a cluster of 10 Green Houses for vegetable farming by Fadama Users Group (FUG) is the first of its kind in Delta.

"The Project is a novel one which will revolutionise agriculture in the state because the use of green houses is an approach to agricultural production that will expose the farmers to global best practices.