Delta Goverment, World Bank Establishes N35 Million Vegetable Farm
The Delta state government in collaboration with the World Bank, bhas set up a N35 million cluster of 10 Green Houses for vegetable farming project at Ukala Okpuna, Oshimili north local government area of the state.
The farm project is to be sponsored by World Bank in agreement with the state government.The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr, Julius Egbedi, who unveiled the project Thursday said it was a subproject of the State for Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) and Fadama lll in Ukala Fadama Community Association (FCA), World Bank counterpart sponsored project.Egbedi said "The project which is a cluster of 10 Green Houses for vegetable farming by Fadama Users Group (FUG) is the first of its kind in Delta.
"The Project is a novel one which will revolutionise agriculture in the state because the use of green houses is an approach to agricultural production that will expose the farmers to global best practices.
"It is expected to boost productivity, improve livelihood, incomes of beneficiaries, food sufficiency and jobs creation drive of the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa led administration," he said.
He thanked the donour agencies and charge the people of the community to protect project and through peaceful coexistence.
Mr Austin Oghoro, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, revealed that the project cost a total of N35 million to execute.
He said that the green houses was expected to support the production of vegetables, adding that the first cycle started with pepper production.
"A total sum of N35 million was expended on the sub project for the provision of the green houses kits comprising of assets and inputs, capacity building, 20KVA power generating set, borehole and accessories," he said.
"With this project, agricultural development, food security and increased incomes of our rural farmers in line with the development focus of the state will no doubt be achieved in due course," he said.
Also speaking, the Council Chairman, Chief Louis Ndukwe and other community leaders in their various remarks thanked the World Bank and the state government for attracting such project to the rural community to boost agriculture and create jobs and incomes for the rural farmers.
Responding on behalf of beneficiaries and the FUG, Mr Anthony Ejiofor, thanked the state governor, SEEFOR and Fadama for the gesture while pledging their commitment to grow the project in the nearest future.