Quintessential Matriarch, Hajia Bola Shagaya, Celebrates 60th Birthday Today

The seasons pass but Hajia Muinat Shagaya remains grand, like the nurturant guardian whose tenderness and warmth blesses the land. In 60 years, Bola has blossomed into a woman of affluence and integrity. Sixty may be a tiny fraction of time, yet Shagaya looms large across generations into eternity. The story of her exquisite womanhood resonates with a pleasant peal.

To her staff, family, friends and other loved ones, her smiles have been their anchor, her shoulders their rampart of comfort.

The towering grace of billionaire businesswoman, Hajia Shagaya glitters far beyond the sparkle of polished diamonds. Not a few people, irrespective of age and gender, continually marvel at the surreal streak of loveliness that distinguishes her from the prettiest women in her class. And it gets better than even as she clocked 60 today.

She is the darling of her peers, and even the younger generation love to be around her. They consider her a friend, benefactor, confidant and mentor to mention but a few. But even at that, she is hardly given to fickle idolatry, unlike most of the women she shares the right to acclaim and celebrity status with.

However, in one’s life, some days and events will always remain epochal and indelible. Though Hajia Bola Muinat Shagaya, a top businesswoman, has had many of such in her noteworthy odyssey through life, it will be a different ball game entirely today, Thursday, October 10th, as she turns 60. Not because of any gaudy celebration or outlandish display of wealth, but more because the day will be marked with exaltation of this noble nationalist.

Today is the day this pleasant woman and self-effacing achiever will appreciate the impact she has made in the lives of many Nigerians. Many people have benefitted in no small measure from the benevolence of her heart and sipped from the fountain of her experience, it is only expedient to extol the virtues of this great woman without any recourse to sophistry or gratuitous ornamentation.

Hajia Bola Shagaya is a successful and consummate business woman. A first rate Entrepreneur and founder of five companies cutting across various economic sectors, Oil & Gas, Real Estate and Fast Moving Consumer Good (FMCG) distribution. She also owns and manages several other companies.

Hajia Bola Shagaya holds two degrees in Accounting and Economics from Armstrong College, Oakland, California and Ahmadu Bello University (A.B.U), Zaria respectively.

Her career started some 30 years ago with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Audit Department from where she moved on to establish her own private businesses. She has attended several courses on corporate governance, anti-money laundering training and strategy organized by KPMG and Euromoney.

But it is in the public service sphere that the birthday ‘girl’ has proved her genius, selflessness and unalloyed love for her state and country. With her companies on sound footing, Hajia Shagaya delved headlong into the pursuit of the ideal for her people, especially those who consider her a leading light and primus inter pares. She did not disappoint them.

Because of her humble disposition to any success she records, she was never complacent or too laid-black to savour her moments of victory. She saw everything as a work in progress, which more than made her come across as a workaholic and tireless individual.

In politics, Shagaya has been a roaring success. In the business world, you can not question her place in the comity of Nigeria’s successful business tycoons. And her domestic felicity will continue to make younger people run to her for tips on how to run a successful business. Blessed with six wonderful children and grandchildren, Hajia could jolly well sit back and thank the Lord for what He has used her to achieve as she celebrates her 60 years on earth, instead, she is still nifty at 60.

She is a fashion and art enthusiast who supports and encourages the fashion and art industry. A sports lover, especially, Polo. She has consistently supported polo tournaments over the years in Nigeria.

In recognition of her outstanding virtues and in appreciation of her services to the country on the 22nd of July 2010, she was awarded by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan ( the title of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Happy birthday, Hajia of the good life!

Credit:The Capital