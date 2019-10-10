24-year-old man arraigned in court for stealing phone 

A 24-year-old man, Azeez Sodiq has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo for stealing phone. The police prosecutor, Adegoke Taiwo told the could that the accused person stole the phone from one Yusuf Abiodun at Oke-fia, Osogbo.

Adegoke told the court that the accused person removed the phone from Yusuf's pocket, destroyed the SIM and unlocked the phone.

The prosecutor added that the phone was tracked and recovered from the accused person.

Taiwo said the offence committed by Sodiq was contrary to and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Law of Osun State, Nigeria, 2002.

Sodiq pleaded guilty to the offence as charged and his counsel, Abosede Dada prayed the court to be lenient with him.

The judge, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara convicted the Sodiq and fixed 27 of November for his sentence. He remanded the convict in police custody.