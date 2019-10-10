EFCC Explains Why It Raided INEC Office In Zamfara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has spoken on the raid of Zamfara office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and discovery of four Ghana must-go bags filled with money.

EFCC on Wednesday raided and took away four ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags containing money to the tune of N65,548,000 at INEC office in Gusau in continuation of its investigation over alleged non payment of ad hoc staff who conducted the 2019 general election.

Speaking on the development, EFCC in a series of posts on its official Twitter page, said the raid was carried out following a petition by one of the INEC ad-hoc staff during the 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections in Zamfara State.

EFCC said the staff alleged that the Adhoc INEC officials were denied payment of their N6,000 movement allowances each for the two elections.

The anti-graft agency added that the suspects responsible will be charged and arraigned in court soon, adding that the money is suspected to be “40% illegally deducted on funds released to INEC Zamfara office to cater for the rent of Canopies, Tables and Chairs and also funds for RAC (Registration Area Center) and movement of men and materials to Polling Units, by the HOD Accounts & Cashier.”

The post read: “Operatives of Sokoto zonal office today recovered money to the tune of N65,548,000 only. The money which comprises 81 bundle of N1000 notes, 97 bundle of N500 notes and 96 pieces of N500 notes.

“The monies were stacked in two fire proof safes during a search conducted in offices of the HOD Accounts and Cashier of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Zamfara state.

“The suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.”