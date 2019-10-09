AHRC Message to Guests of Human Trafficking Forum on Thursday, October 10, 2019: Please Arrive No Later Than 6:00 p.m.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) kindly requests all our valued supporters and donors of our upcoming annual Community Dinner Reception & Educational Forum to arrive to the event's facility no later than 6:00 p.m.

The on-time arrival will help us proceed with the program as planned and help serve dinner in a timely fashion. We expect a full house.

Registration to attend and to join the Reception is officially closed. It met its capacity goal and the event is by invitation only. However, media are welcome to join to cover such important event of prime concern and interest to all across Michigan as well as the whole nation.

The Forum's program will include our distinguished keynote speaker and several presenters from academia, civil society and government agencies. This year's program reflects diverse perspectives and views regarding a growing challenge facing the world today.

Once again, AHRC expresses its sincere appreciation to all supporters and the event's guests who will gather united to address one of the most challenges facing our society and the world.

We look forward to a great program on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Bint Jebail Cultural Center Banquet Hall in Dearborn, Michigan.