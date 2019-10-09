Senior Citizens Accuses Delta Governor Of Insensitivity, Barricades Government House Gate

Retired civil servants under the aegis of Association of Contributory Retirees of Delta state has accused Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of insensitivity for reneging on his promise to look into the plight of members occasioned by the failure of the state government to calculate their terminal benefit with N18, 000 instead of N7, 500 that is being used at present.

Addressing journalists during a peaceful demonstration by members at Government House gate Asaba, Chairman of the Association, Comrade Elder Agbaka Avurakoghenw revealed that Governor Okowa earlier agreed to harmonize and pay in June.

He lamented that even till now, the state governor had refused to see them let alone implementing the agreement reached.

He noted that while local government and primary school retirees were earning based on N18, 000 minimum wage, retired civil servants were still earning based on N7, 500.

Comrade Agbaka wondered the offence they committed that warranted the ill treatment they had been subjected to, adding that the issue of correcting the anomaly had been dialogues for seven years with no sign of respite.

Members of the Association faulted Governor Okowa's administration for misinforming the general public by creating the impression that Delta state had paid retirees up to date, adding that even based on 7,500, the state government was still owing some pensioners.

Meanwhile the main entrance to the Government House was completely shut down as a result of the protest and vehicular movement in and out of the Government House through the Cabinet Road end was seriously restricted.

The protesters refused to listen to any government official sent to address them as they continuously demanded to see Governor Okowa to explain to them the crime they committed to attract the punishment he had metted out on them.

All efforts by government officials to address the protesters were unsuccessful as the protesters shouted them down.