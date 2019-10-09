TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Police arrest two men for stealing rams 

By Olawale Oyegbade, The Nigerian Voice, S/W Bureau Chief
Policemen in Ogun State have arrested two men, Shina Kolawole and Taoreed Oladimeji for allegedly stealing two rams at Ogijo area of the state.

The suspects were arrested at Mayor Bus Stop when the Divisioanal Police Officer in charge of Ogijo division CSP Suleman Baba Muhammed was on routine patrol of the area with his men.

Kolawole and Oladimeji arrested in a bus with registration number LSD 381 XN with two rams.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told the Nigerian Voice that during interrogation, the suspects confessed that they stole the rams.

The police spokesman said the owner of the rams has appeared at the station with clear evidence of ownership.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir makama ordered a full investigation into the activities of the suspects with the view to charge them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

