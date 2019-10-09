NNPC, Shell Petroleum Distribute Multi Million Naira Relief MaterialsTo 8000 IDPs in Borno

The National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NPIMS) in collaboration with Shell Nigeria Petroleum, Exploration and Development Company Limited (SPEDCO) has flagged off the distribution of over 50,000 units of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state Wednesday.

The SEMA Executive Chairman, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo said Bakassi IDPs Camp is one of the most populated IDPs Camp in the state if not the largest with over 47,450 IDPs on Camp comprising of 760 households, 5400 individuals only 900 households will be benefitting in the first phase distribution.

She added that the next phase will be in NYSC IDPs Camp Maiduguri before the Teachers village IDPs Camp Maiduguri which also consist of IDPs from the 10 LGAs targeted for the first phase, describing the relief materiel as high quality and standard products.

The project which is being handled or managed by a choice organization, Dangaru Global Resources Nigeria Limited as part of the corporate social responsibility of the multi-national oil companies has in its first phase flagged off the distribution at Bakassi IDPs Camp Maiduguri with 50,000 food and non food items for 1,500 IDPs households comprising of 8000 IDPs (men, women and children) from 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs), namely, Konduga, Bama, Damboa Gwoza, Guzamala, Monguno, Marte, Nganzai, Ngala and Kukawa LGAs of Borno State.

Chairman/Managing Director of Dangaru , Alhaji Abdullahi Zubairu said his company was appointed by both the SPDC/SNEPCO as it's Project Managers that will manage the corporate social responsibility programme for the IDPs in Borno state.

The company was able to procure 27 food and non food items through the use of local contractors in Borno state and all the items were delivered and parked at their warehouse at Gazargamu area of Pompomari Industrial Layout Bulunkutu Maiduguri ready for onward distribution.

Zubairu noted that in order to achieve the objectives of of the program, the company decided to work hand in hand with SEMA and NEMA and Chairmen of all the 10 LGAs drawn from Borno North, Borno South and Borno Central.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NPIMS , Engineer Ibrahim Abdulkadiri on behalf of the NNPC/Shell companies during the flag off said that NNPC and other collaborating organizations deemed it fit to assist victims of boko haram insurgency through a social assisted programme to assist the IDPs with some relief materials to cushion their sufferings.

He said both food and non food items were provided to include rice, millet, vegetable oil, palm oil, wrappers, buckets, kettles, blankets, etc as social responsibility project being handled by the NNPC and Shell Petroleum all over the country.

"This is however just the beginning . The second phase will soon commence immediately after the first phase for the next batch of household of the IDPs beneficiaries.

" There are also other areas of interventions that NNPC/Shell Petroleum are going to do; such as water supply, education, health and empowerment.

"Dangaru Global Resources Nigeria Limited is chosen to handle the social program by purchasing and distributing the relief materials to the IDPs", Abdulkadiri said.

The Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar El Kanemi, Tuesday solicited for more support and assistance from the multi nationals during a courtesy visit to the Traditional father by the NPIMS and Shell Petroleum representatives. He urged Organizations and wealthy individuals to come to the aid of the displaced persons in Borno state.

The royal father also lamented on how the insurgency exposed the people to untold hardship and suffering.

Shehu of Borno thanked the NNPC, Shell Petroleum, federal government, state government and SEMA for their efforts , support and assistance while soliciting for more support to the Borno IDPs, particularly, his Borno emirate council from Chibok up to Abadam LGAs.

His representative at the flag off ceremony, Kaigama of Borno, Alhaji Kaigama Galtima thanked the donors for their support and assistance while appealing form more and inclusion of youths empowerment in their future interventions.

Engineer Abdulkadiri Ibrahim said that more relief materils will be delivered for onward distribution to the IDPs as this phase was the beginning of a multi million naira project largely and collaboratively being executed through a manager, Dangaru Global Resources Nigeria Limited as corporate social responsibility project in phases.

He told the Deputy Governor of Borno state Maiduguri that they were in Maiduguri to kick start the distribution of relief materials procured and donated to the IDPs in the state as part of the corporate social responsibility project of the collaborative NNPC and Shell Petroleum.

He sympathised with the state government over the activities of boko haram insurgents and prayed for quick return of normalcy to the state and region while commending the efforts and commitment of the state government on welfare of the citizens especially the IDPs under the insurgency.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur thanked the NNPC/Shell Petroleum for the visit and donation while assuring them of government support and cooperation during the execution of the social responsibility project.

Earlier at the Shehu's palace, the leader of the delegation , Engineer Ibrahim said the delegation was at the palace for royal prayers and blessings in their mission in the state which was targeted at 8000 IDPs from 1,500 IDPs households from 10 LGAs.

The Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Umar Ibn El Kanemi pledged to mobilize Borno people to continue to prayer for return of peace in the state and the country at large.