Emzor celebrates Asisat Oshoala on her new appointment as Captain of the Super Falcons

Nigeria: Emzor on Sunday, celebrated Nigerian professional footballer who also plays for the Spanish Side FC Barcelona, on the occasion of her appointment as the Captain of the Super Falcons.

Born and brought up in the Ikorodu suburb of Lagos, Nigeria Asisat began her career at a local club in Mushin called FC Robo before her move to Rivers Angels where she broke out as the best player in the Nigeria Women Football League.

Football has since taken Asisat to more places than she could imagine, she has played across Africa, Europe and Canada representing her country in several international matches.

Oshoala’s top scores at matches and several best player awards has made her undoubtedly the face of Nigerian women football. This has also earned her the attention of several corporate sponsors such as Emzor Pharmaceutical.

Says, Stella Okoli, MD/CEO, Emzor Pharmaceutical “Oshoala is an inspiring young woman, who is also a great role model to young women is Nigeria. We are very proud of all her accomplishments and effort towards encouraging under-privileged girls through her foundation. This is one of the reasons why we are renewing her contract today as Emzor brand ambassador, so that she can continue helping girls in need.“

At Emzor, we are big supporters of sport development among females in Nigeria, which is why for about five years, we have continued to sponsor the national football teams, including Super Eagles and Super Falcons.” Added Mark Redgaurd, Brand and Marketing, Emzor Pharmaceutical.