Polaris Bank Staff Absconds with A Customer's savings

A staff of Polaris Bank, Obiaruku branch in Delta State, Emmanuel Agbroko has allegedly absconded with customer’s thrift savings.

According to Umukoro Hendrix, the Divisional Police Office, Obiaruku town, the headquarter of Ukwuani Local Government Area (LGA), Delta State, Nigeria, Emmanuel has been declared wanted over the alleged multi-million naira customer's deposit fraud.

The suspect was alleged to have perfected the fraud through numerous crafty means.

Polaris bank staff, Emmanuel Agbroko who work with Polaris bank at Obiaruku branch in delta state vanished on the 1st of Oct 2019. The suspect dropped a note which is yet to be disclose by his family members.

Efforts to get the Bank's side of the story was unsuccessful and calls placed could not be answered.

Speaking with a victim of the fraud, she said that Mr, Emma did not only hijacked all their thrift contribution savings but also depleted her private account after visiting the customer care of the bank to verify on Friday 4th of Oct 2019.

The general public is urged to report to the police whenever Emmanuel Agbroko is sighted.