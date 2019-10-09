Adapalm: Imo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona Charges Committee on Transparency

In line with the commitment of the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha to mainstream transparency in public service, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona has charged the management of Adapalm Nigerian Limited to be transparent in the day to day management of the organization.

Engr. Irona gave the charge while addressing members of the Interim Management Committee of the organisation who visited him in his office Tuesday.

He advised that all transactions of the Palm Plantation must be done through the Bank, even as he insisted on accurate records keeping for government transactions.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Adapalm Nigeria Limited, Dr. Anthony Kerunwa assured the Deputy Governor that his team is committed to restoring the lost glory of the Palm Plantation.

He discussed some of the challenges facing the organization, reiterating the commitment of the management of Adapalm to the Rebuild Imo agenda of the state.

Present at the meeting were: Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Hon. Sydney Uneanya, SSA, Media and Communications, Dr. Walter Duru and Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Party Affairs, Hon. Jeff Ojinika.