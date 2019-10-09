Folasade Oyinlola unveils KISMET Treasure Foundation in Osun

The founder and Executive Director of KISMET Treasure Foundation in Osun State, Mrs Folasade Oyinlola has unveiled her nonprofit organization to help the indigent people.

During the unveiling, she distributed school uniforms, backpacks, sandals and books to 45 indigent public school pupils in the state.

The beneficiaries who are in grade 1-6 were drawn from different communities in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government areas of the State.

The event was attended by stakeholders in the education sector in the state including the Permanent Secretary of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Fatai Kolawole who was represented by the Director of Middle School, Mrs Arinola Oladimeji.

The Special Guest of Honour at the event, Prince Hameed Olawale Oyegbade, the South-West Bureau Chief of The Nigerian Voice commended Mrs Oyinlola for the gesture and urged wealthy individuals to emulate her and assist the poor.

A member of the Osun State House of Assembly representing Obokun constituency, Hon Adewuni Adeyemi also expressed gratitude to Mrs Oyinlola for the gesture.

The immediate past commissioner for health and commissioner designate, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, the Executive President of Garnet Youth Development Foundation, Mr Tunde Omole and the pioneer Executive Secretary of Osun Primary Healthcare Development Boar, Dr Kayode Ogunniyi were among the dignitaries at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Oyinlola explained that her intent was to help the poor and that she has decided to concentrate on the indigent and vulnerable children.

According to her "Having found ourselves in a society with endless needs, we asked ourselves life’s most persistent and urgent question. That is: 'What are you doing for others?”

"We understand we cannot solve all the problems around us. Of course, we do not possess the capacity to reach everyone. However, we also know that it will be the greatest of all mistakes to do nothing because we can only do little."

"So we decided to do the little we can. The next pertinent question was 'To whom?' and our response to that was 'To children', especially the vulnerable ones."

Mrs Oyinlola postulated that children may make up about one-third of the population today, she emphasised that the children constitute the future as a whole.

She added "KISMET Treasure Foundation was birthed to lend helping hands to the less privileged in our society by helping the vulnerable children to gain access to basic education."

"A Tibetan proverb says a child without education is like a bird without wings. If children constitute all of our future, then for us, education should be a right that no child should be deprived of."

Mrs Oyinlola disclosed that she plans to establish a school for the less privileged, where everything required for the education of all our pupils will be free of charge.

"While we work to deliver that vision, we begin now by distributing educational support material such as school bags, shoes, socks, Mathematics and English textbooks, notebooks and other writing materials to selected pupils from Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of Osun State."

"We believe these items will help alleviate the financial incapability of parents of this kids and help keep the beneficiaries of in school."

She expressed gratitude to Garnet Youth Development Foundation for offering technical support to her initiative.

"I am especially thankful to my darling husband and co-founder Foundation and our wonderful children who have made this endeavour worthwhile. I am indeed blessed to have you in my life," Mrs Oyinlola said