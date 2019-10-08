Bioresources: Ihedioha Lauds Iwu, Pledges Partnership on Herbfest

Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha has commended former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission-INEC, Professor Maurice Iwu for his strides in Bioresources development in Nigeria.

Governor Ihedioha gave the commendation while delivering an address during the 10th edition of the Herbfest ceremony, organized by the Bioresources Development Group in Owerri, Tuesday.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona, the Governor described bioresources development as necessary in order to preserve the eco system and improve the health of the people.

He described the benefits of bioresources as enormous, even as he accepted the offer by the organizers to make Imo State the permanent location for the annual Herbfest celebration in Nigeria.

“I am here to represent the Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. We commend our brother, Prof. Maurice Iwu for his giant strides in bio resources development in Nigeria and for bringing stakeholders together. It is the wish of the government of Imo state to partner with you on bioresources development. If you consider the agricultural, health and tourism potentials of this, you will agree with us that it is worth investing in. We therefore welcome your initiative to make Imo State a permanent host for Herbfest. Imo is ready and willing to partner with the organizers of Herbfest to take maximum advantage of what nature has for us.”

Earlier in his presentation, President, Bioresources Development Group, Professor Maurice Iwu called for the support of the state government in the promotion of bioresources.

He identified healthy living, job creation, Tourism, income generation and tourism as some of the areas the state will benefit, by investing in the area of bioresources and by extension, the annual Herbfest celebration.

Presenting his keynote lecture, Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Charles Esimone advocated private and public sector investment in research, describing human capacity as Nigeria’s greatest asset.

Representatives of the Director General of National Agency for Food Development and Control NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, Chief Executive Officers of: Export Promotion Council of Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency, Samuel Etatuvie and Projects Development Institute- PRODA, Charles Agulanna took turns to give their endorsement to Bioresources development and by extension, the Herbfest.

Herbfest is a well established herbal gathering which attracts herbalists and herbal enthusiasts from all over the world.

Walter Duru, Ph.D

SSA, Media and Communications

Office of the Deputy Governor