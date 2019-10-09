Forum To Proffer Solutions To Nigeria's Security Challenges To Meet In Asaba

Just as Nigeria still scrapples over her security challenges, a body known as the National Councillors Forum, would meet in Delta state capital to discuss the way forward to overcoming the nation's security challenges.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is billed to declare the 2-day conference of the body's South-south Zone open in Asaba.

According to a statement by the Zone's Chairman, Hon. Pudiya Biakpara, the theme of the epoch making conference scheduled for October 15th and 16th 2019, is: "National Security enhancing Local Government compliance as effective tool for security management at the grassroots".

Hon Biakpara, who is the Majority Leader of Burutu Local Government Legislative Arm, disclosed that the state of the nation's security would be discussed at the conference, and the councillors, being the closest to the populace at the grassroots would be given basic security background training in crime management and detection as well as conflict resolution techniques, by seasoned speakers drawn from blue chip security agencies.

According to Hon. Biakpara, "The overriding objective", is to expand the frontiers of the Councillors participation in curbing the persistent security challenges in their localities.

The Chairman South-South Councillors Forum underscored the relationship between national security and national unity, stressing that this is clearly in line with Governor Okowa's " Stronger Delta" vision which aims at building the state through the bottom to top strategy which aims at stronger grassroots foundation.

Hon Biakpara added that at the end of the 2 days conference, a communique which is expected to broaden the security knowledge base of the grassroot lawmakers across the South-south states of Edo, Delta, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River, respectively, would be issued.