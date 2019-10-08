Man defiles 7-year-old girl in Ogun

A 33-year-old man, Olabowale Samuel has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for defiling a 7-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested following a report by the father of the victim who complained at Shagamu Divisional Police Headquarters that he came back from work in the evening of that day only to discover that the pant of his daughter was stained with blood.

The man said his daughter informed him that it was the suspect who lives in the next building that lured her into his room and sexually abused her.

The little girl, whose mother has separated from the father was left in care of a neighbour in the house who did not know the time when the suspect lured girl to his house.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that during interrogation, the suspect confessed that he did it.

The police spokesman said the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir makama ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.