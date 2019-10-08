Troops Arrest Boko Haram Suspects, Rescue Their Victims In Borno

...as Mnjtf Conduct Joint Operations In Lake Chad Basin

As the army intensify clearance operations within Operation LAFIYA DOLE Theatre, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with troops of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE and elements of Nigerian Army Super Camp 4 while conducting clearance operation along GONI GAMBOMI, KADAMARI, MELIM, GONDORI and JANTILU in KAGA LGA of BORNO State rescued 15 persons who were apparently displaced by criminal insurgents.

Among them were 8 adult males, one adult female and 6 children. Preliminary investigation reveals that they spent 3 days wondering in the bush trying to link up with any community where they could find succour.

Colonel Aminu Iiyasu, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquaters, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri said Tuesday in a statement that they were promptly evacuated and the adult females and children were handed over to NYSC IDPs Camp while the adult males were handed over to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for profiling and subsequent integration into the IDPs Camp.

The Media Coordinator added that troops of 82 Div Task Force Battalion at Strong Response Area NGOSHE while conducting clearance operations in NGOSHE and PULKA general area in GWOZA LGA of BORNO State also rescued 12 locals.

Among them were 2 female adults and 10 children. They were later screened, documented and handed over to officials of the International Organization for Migrants at PULKA IDP Camp.

In a related development, on 5th October 2019, troops deployed at NJIMTILO and DALORI in KONDUGA LGA and MAIDUGURI MUNICIPAL COUNCIL of BORNO State respectively conducted Operation POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION at various Check Points and Crossing Points.

The operation was aimed at identifying and arresting fleeing BOKO HARAM criminals as well as their informants, sympathizers and logistics suppliers who were evidently finding the Theatre more and more untenable.

He further said that the troops conducted thorough searches and screening of pedestrians and commuters moving in and out of MAIDUGURI MUNICIPAL COUNCIL along MAIDUGURI - DAMATURU – BAMA Road. Those suspected to have links with the criminal insurgents were further investigated at a military facility.

Similarly, troops while acting on information, arrested 9 male suspects in a hamlet in MAINOK general area. Preliminary investigation indicates that suspects are BOKO HARAM criminal spies. Suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation.

According to him, in an unprecedented display of camaraderie, and cooperation among the LAKE CHAD BASIN countries, the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen OLUSEGUN ADENIYI, in company of Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen ABDULMALIK BIU and the Commander, CHADIAN Defence Forces Col BOHKIT ALI of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) conducted a joint fighting patrol to Strong Response Area (RA) GUBIO at about 12:00 noon on 6 October 2019.

On arrival at the troops location at RA GUBIO, the 3 commanders took turn to congratulate the troops on their recent exploits against criminal elements within their Area of Responsibility and also enjoined them to remain steadfast in the fight against the criminal insurgents.

Colonel Iiyasu maintained that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TUKUR YUSUF BURATAI has called on well meaning Nigerians to continue to support the Nigerian Army with information to effectively tackle the myriad of the security challenges bedevilling our nation.