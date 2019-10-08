For attacking Oba Olatunde Oladepo, his subjects, court remands kingmaker, 10 others in prison 

The Kingmaker of Edunabon town in Osun State, Chief Olatidoye Oyedokun has been remanded in prison along with 10 others by a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the state capital, for attacking Oba Olatunde Oladepo, the Salu of Edunabon in Ife North West Local Council Development Area of Osun State.

Oyedokun and a traditional chief, the Osolo of Edunabon, Chief Odebode Elijah Akande were arraigned in court on Monday for destroying the palace of Oba Olatunde Oladepo.

Other accused persons are Gbenga Olasunbo, Oladeji Yunusa, Abiodun Ogunwede, Ige Lawrence, Emmanuel Adisa, Babalola Bisi, Bello Olalekan, Ramoni Oyetoro and Adegbami Kehinde.

The State Counsels, Dele Akintayo and and Bankole Awoyemi who arraigned them on 51 counts told the court that the accused persons on 19th of December, 2018 at the palace of Salu of Edunabon conducted themselves in a manner that caused breach of peace.

The accused persons were said to have disrupted the peace of the town in which the palace was burnt down and the tradition ruler, Oba Olatunde Oladepo, the Salu of Edunabon and many people in the town were harassed and injured.

Counsel to Oba Oladepo, Chief Abdul-Fatai Abdul-Salaam said the actions of the accused persons amount to impunity and that the victims of the attack demand justice.

Abdul-Salaam said the state Ministry of Justice has confirmed that the appointment of Oba Oladepo as Salu of Edunabon followed due process and was in line with the custom and tradition of Edunabon.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offences leveled against them and their counsel, Susan Olubunmi sought their bail.

Magistrate Riskat Olayemi declined the bail application and remanded the accused persons in prison. She adjourned the case till 14th of November, 2019.