MASSACRE: Asaba Community Threatens To Drag Soldiers Before ICC

Asaba community seem to have made a U-turn against its earlier decision not to institute criminal charges against those involved in the gruesome murder of their people.

President-General, Asaba Development Union (ADU), Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Monday while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the commemoration of the 52 years anniversary of the brutality on Asaba indigenes said if the federal government fails to do the needful, the community would take action.

He said the 52 years won't be meaningless when it comes to criminal matter , "52 won't be meaningless when it comes to criminal matter and all we can do is to identify the individuals and collectively those who were responsive and responsible for this 52 years and see how we can institute action against them in the International Criminal Court to prosecute them for war crime because as far as we are concerned that is war crime and a war crime together with genocide if you put them together the consequences are grievious in terms of punishment and penalty the International Criminal Court can award".

He though noted that the Asaba community would not want to toe such a line , "But if we are pushed to do that; because we are prepared to explore all possible options", stating all internal remedy would be exhausted before thinking of what else would be done..

He said any responsive and responsible government would be in a hurry to enter into dialogue and negotiation with them, "at any level. Maybe through the palace or through any other organ of the Asaba government and see what we can do to attract some compensations".

He disclosed that the Asaba people were brutally massacred and murdered in cold blood, "they were killed in a premeditated manner as if the people that killed them had something in mind before coming to Asaba".

According to him, the Asaba people are peaceful, loving and welcoming, "it's instructive that most of them went to herald the Nigerian soldiers with funfair and music when they met their Waterloo and their untimely death and they were totally massacred", he lamented.

He regretted that some breadwinners of their families died while children with wealthy parents with promising future could not actualize their dreams, saying "Asaba people collectively suffered the humiliation, misery and the shock associated with the brutality and killing of their loved ones"

Revd. Father Leonard Biachi however said the Asaba people have been rewarded with the citing of the state capital in the community.

He prayed for the continuous growth of Asaba community with the leadership under Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba while the representative of the Asagba, Engr. Godfery Kowean placed the wreath on the monument