A Brave Kidnap Victim Dislodges Armed Kidnapper, Free Self And Others In Kaduna

A motorist, Usamn Yusuf-Abubakar, allegedly engaged his abductor in fisticuffs, overpowering him and setting many captives free along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Narrating the incident, one of the freed victims, name withheld, said Mr Yusuf-Abubakar fought the kidnapper to a standstill and disarmed him, using a stone.

According to the victim, Mr Yusuf-Abubakar, after freeing the victims from the kidnappers, took away their gun and moved out of the forest.

The victim explained, “We were blocked, robbed and kidnapped along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

“We were led into the forest by one kidnapper was holding AK47 rifle while others stayed back to cart away our properties.

“In my car alone, the kidnappers took over N400,000, laptop, handsets, among other things.”

The victim added, “On our way into the forest, Usman attacked the kidnapper, disarmed him and set us free.

“He left the kidnapper down after he had beaten and injured him seriously with stone.

“He is later reported dead when negotiations were on to release a Pastor in their hand.

“They demanded that Usman should be handed over to them.

“Usamn took away the kidnapper’s gun and moved out of the forest.

“But on his way out, he dropped the gun somewhere in the forest for fear or been presumed kidnapper by the police or anybody.

“He met a police patrol vehicle immediately after coming out of the forest.

“He was taken to Kaduna and debriefed. He later led the police team to recover the gun he dropped, but I was nowhere to be found.

Usamn Yusuf-Abubakar while narrating his ordeal said, “l had to be bold and God helped me, l was able to free myself and others. Sometimes, we need to display a little courage to set ourselves free from captivity since nobody would go to save anyone once taken.

“Some of these bandits and kidnappers are weak and malnourished. Their only power is the gun they are holding. May Allah continue to protect us. Amin.”