Aftermath Of Sex For Grade: Four Square Church Distances Self from Pastor Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu

Asks Him To Step Down

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has directed the University of Lagos, UNILAG, lecturer accused of sexually harassment, Boniface Igbeneghu to step down.

The church said Igbeneghu should step down from all “ministerial assignments”.

Igbeneghu, who is a part-time pastor in the church was allegedly caught on camera demanding sex from an admission seeker in UNILAG.

Igbeneghu is a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church.

However, the church in a statement distanced itself from Igbeneghu, The Cable reports.

The statement reads: “The attention of the leadership of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled ‘Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities – BBC News’ wherein a lecturer in University of Lagos named Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the University.

“The general public is hereby informed that as a holiness and Bible-believing Church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural act among our ministers. We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr. Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measure as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.

“Meanwhile, the pastor in question has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments.”