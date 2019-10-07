Man steals a month old baby in Ogun 

Policemen in Ogun State have arrested a 39-year-old man, Olakunle Agbaje for allegedly stealing a month old baby at Odukoya street, Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government area of the state.

The arrest of the suspect followed a distress call received by the police in Mowe Division Police Headquarters that a woman, Marufu Taiwo was sleeping in her room at Adesan area of mowe when the suspect who resides at Dennis street Arigbawonwo sneaked into her room and took her baby boy from her side.

While the suspect was tiptoeing out of the room, the mother of the child woke up and raised alarm consequent upon which distress call was made to the police.

On receiving the information, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Marvis Jayeola quickly moved to the scene with his men where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect claimed that he strayed into the woman's room unknowingly and that he didn't know what pushed him to do what he did.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.