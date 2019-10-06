Zulum Holds Meeting With North East Development Commission Managementon MCRP

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state, today, Sunday held meetings with the various component of the Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) a day after his return from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he offered prayers for peace to reign in Borno State.

The governor also held meeting with the World Bank officials on intervention issues relating to the displaced communities in the northeast region.

The meeting further identified ways aimed at restoring livelihoods in communities affected by insurgency, reviewed the progress made so far and discussed the way forward for the recovery process.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications and Public Relations Strategy, Malam Isa Umar Gusau stated that the meeting centered on Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP).

The MCRP was targeted at addressing and ensuring multi sectoral crisis recovery and resilience in the states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, including service delivery restoration and infrastructure rehabilitation in the health, education, transport, water and sanitation sectors.

The statement added that the project was aimed at addressing constraints towards restoring livelihoods and provide access to food, road rehabilitation, technical assistance and program management support.

The project will also positively impact on the thousands of people forcibly displaced from their host communities and other conflict affected communities in the states of the north east.