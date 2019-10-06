Emir Of Fika Condemn Attack On Jajere Emir's Palace

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Fika and Chairman Council of Chiefs Yobe State, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa (CON) has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate and unprovoked attack on the Palace of HRH Emir of Jajere, Alhaji Hamza Mai Buba Ibn Isa Mashio on Saturday 5th October 2019 in Babbangida Town, Headquaters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

A statement issued by Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, the Special Assistant, Media to HRH Emir of Fika, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa Sunday said as custodians of culture and promoters of peace, the traditional Institutions is committed to building peace in the society and needs to be respected in that regards.

The Emir viewed with concern the unfortunate incident as a deliberate attempt to thwart the laudable efforts of the traditional Institutions in building peace across the state and Nation.

He called on all well meaning members of the Society to join hands with the traditional Institutions in promoting peace and development.

Similarly, the Institutions are open to all meaningful discussions that would promote peaceful coexistence and economic growth in our societies.

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Fika appealed to members of the Society to report all acts that are capable of breaching peace and unity across the state.

He enjoined all and sundry to embrace peace, support and cooperate with the government in building a viable and prosperous State.