Borno State Government Reunites 132 De-radicalized Youths With Their Families, Communities

Borno State Government has successfully reunited de-radicalized and rehabilitated 132 youths with their respective families and communities in a continuous exercise of reintegrating them into the society.

The Honorable Commissioner, Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Zuwaira Gambo handed over the youths to their respective families and Local Government officials on behalf of the Borno State Government on Saturday.

Hon. Zuwaira Gambo (Hon. Commissioner, Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development), handing over start-up kits to a beneficiary on behalf of the State Government

She urged them to remain steadfast and focus on actualising the skills acquisition training that they received during their stay to earn a good living and become useful to themselves and the society.

The Commissioner also disclosed that Borno State Government empowered them with Sewing Machines, Barbing Kits, Shoe Making Kits and some token money to enable them start up self reliant entrepreneurial skilled jobs and become self employed and employers of labour to others in the society.

She further stated that the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has distributed household utensils and foodstuff to the 132 rehabilitated youths. The receipients expressed gratitude to Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and collaborating partners, UNICEF, IOM, etc for their support and love.

Highlights of the programme was the formal handover of the released 132 youths that took place at the Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Transit Center, witnessed by officials of the State Security Service, State Ministry of Local Government & Emirate Affairs, State Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development and those of the International Organisation for Migrantion (IOM).